OCONOMOWOC — Ewald of Oconomowoc will host its eighth annual Cruisin' Hwy 16 car show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show will be held on the lot at 36833 East Wisconsin Ave.
Proceeds will benefit the Center for Veterans Issues and Troop Cafe.
The Center for Veteran’s Issues is a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee and serves veterans and their families with challenges and concerns across 54 counties in Wisconsin. CVI assists veterans and their families with supportive services, transitional and permanent housing, and homeless veterans reintegration program..
Troop Cafe will be serving food this year. Troop Cafe supports the Veterans who enter the food service and hospitality training that Troop Cafe provides.
There is a $10 fee to register cars. The first 200 vehicles entered will receive a dash plaque and gift bag. Registration starts at 9 a.m.
It is free to spectators. The show will be held rain or shine.
