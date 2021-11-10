Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 15.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 15 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, tapioca pudding, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Beef stroganoff casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Nov. 17— Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apple slices, butterfinger torte and sliced bread.

Thursday, Nov. 18 — BBQ pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cookie and onion rye bread.

Friday, Nov. 19 — Liver and onions, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices and sliced bread.

