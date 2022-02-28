MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Wayne Flanigan 646 (247, 208), Jimmy Stevens 621 (204, 201, 216), John Zins 591 (228, 201), Tim Behling 553 (212). Women: Jodie Bircher 539, Christie Jeske 501, Rebecca Hartmann 496, Tracy Hartmann 459

Standings

;Pts.

Incredibowls;31

Wicked Strikers;30

Cops & Robbers;18

Pocket Pounders;16

Animal House;14

Criminal Minds;14

Spare Parts;12

