Make a joyful shout to God, all the earth! Sing out the honor of his name; Make his praise glorious. Say to God, “How awesome are your works!” (Psalm 66:1-3a)
Lord, we sometimes forget how amazing you are when we are focused on our difficulties. May we always look at creation and rejoice at what you’ve made. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
