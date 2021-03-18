Make a joyful shout to God, all the earth! Sing out the honor of his name; Make his praise glorious. Say to God, “How awesome are your works!” (Psalm 66:1-3a)

Lord, we sometimes forget how amazing you are when we are focused on our difficulties. May we always look at creation and rejoice at what you’ve made. Amen

