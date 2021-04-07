Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 12.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 12 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 13 — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 14 — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, copper penny salad, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 15 — Beef stew, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, and cheddar biscuit.

Friday, April 16 — Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, fruited gelatin, and sliced bread.

