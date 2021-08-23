Wednesday’s events

Girls Golf

Watertown at Stoughton

Lakeside vs. KML, McFarland at Lake Mills GC

Jefferson at Meadow Valley GC

Thursday’s events

Boys soccer

Watertown vs. Beloit Memorial

Lake Mills at River Valley

Girls Tennis

Luther Prep vs. Big Foot

Lake Mills at Whitewater Quad

Cross Country

Lake Mills, Jefferson at P-E invite

Friday’s events

Football

Watertown vs. Reedsburg

Luther Prep vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Johnson Creek at Palmyra-Eagle

Lakeside vs. Lake Country Lutheran

Lake Mills at Edgewood

Waterloo vs. Westfield

Jefferson vs. Elkhorn

Horicon/Hustisford at Mayville

Dodgeland vs. Cambria-Friesland

Boys soccer

Lake Mills, HD United at Waupun invite

Jefferson at Lodi

Volleyball

Watertown at Sun Prairie East Invite

Waterloo, Lakeside, Jefferson at UW-Whitewater

Johnson Creek at Poynette Quad

Hustisford at CWC invite

Lake Mills, Dodgeland at Wis. Dells invite

Saturday’s events

Cross Country

Johnson Creek, Luther Prep, Watertown at Glenn Herold Invite

Volleyball

Watertown at Sun Prairie East invite

Luther Prep at Monroe invite

Waterloo, Lakeside, Jefferson at UW-Whitewater

Lake Mills, Dodgeland at Wis. Dells invite

Hustisford at CWC invite

Boys soccer

Lake Mills, HD United at Waupun invite

Girls Swimming

Jefferson-Cambridge at Parker invite

