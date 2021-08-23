Prep calendar Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday’s eventsGirls GolfWatertown at StoughtonLakeside vs. KML, McFarland at Lake Mills GCJefferson at Meadow Valley GCThursday’s eventsBoys soccerWatertown vs. Beloit MemorialLake Mills at River ValleyGirls TennisLuther Prep vs. Big FootLake Mills at Whitewater QuadCross CountryLake Mills, Jefferson at P-E inviteFriday’s eventsFootballWatertown vs. ReedsburgLuther Prep vs. Kettle Moraine LutheranJohnson Creek at Palmyra-EagleLakeside vs. Lake Country LutheranLake Mills at EdgewoodWaterloo vs. WestfieldJefferson vs. ElkhornHoricon/Hustisford at MayvilleDodgeland vs. Cambria-FrieslandBoys soccerLake Mills, HD United at Waupun inviteJefferson at LodiVolleyballWatertown at Sun Prairie East InviteWaterloo, Lakeside, Jefferson at UW-WhitewaterJohnson Creek at Poynette QuadHustisford at CWC inviteLake Mills, Dodgeland at Wis. Dells inviteSaturday’s eventsCross CountryJohnson Creek, Luther Prep, Watertown at Glenn Herold InviteVolleyballWatertown at Sun Prairie East inviteLuther Prep at Monroe inviteWaterloo, Lakeside, Jefferson at UW-WhitewaterLake Mills, Dodgeland at Wis. Dells inviteHustisford at CWC inviteBoys soccerLake Mills, HD United at Waupun inviteGirls SwimmingJefferson-Cambridge at Parker invite Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jordan R. Patterson Council paves way for major development project Three men identified after I-94 crash Three facing child sex charges in Jefferson County 3 killed in Interstate accident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
