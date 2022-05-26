LAKE MILS — Brew with a View scheduled for tonight, Thursday at Korth Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Brew with a View has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 2 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the hilltop pavilion in the park.

With threat of rain and thunderstorms forecasted later today, the Jefferson County Parks Department has made the decision to postpone tonight’s Brew with a View.

We do apologize for not offering the opportunity to enjoy all that Brew with a View has to offer, but safety for everyone is the county's priority.

