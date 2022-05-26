Brew with a View postponed Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email May 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILS — Brew with a View scheduled for tonight, Thursday at Korth Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.The Brew with a View has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 2 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the hilltop pavilion in the park.With threat of rain and thunderstorms forecasted later today, the Jefferson County Parks Department has made the decision to postpone tonight’s Brew with a View.We do apologize for not offering the opportunity to enjoy all that Brew with a View has to offer, but safety for everyone is the county's priority. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Familiar face is back behind the bar Highway P reopen after accident closure Lakeside boys first, Luther Prep girls second at Lake Mills regional Watertown paramedics honored for saving local man Licenses revoked for Beaver Dam wholesale dealers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-20
