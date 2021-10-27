Husbands and wives often have strange ideas of communication. I guess if you are married long enough as we are we just assume the other understands what we mean so there is no need to getting into detail.
Sometimes a bit of trickery, in form of communication, is fine.
It’s hard to get Dick to go for a walk with me. He says he gets enough steps in just running around the farm yard doing his work. There are a few times I will get him to walk though.
• We get to the store or to church and he gets out of the car, walks up to the door and realizes he forgot his mask in the car so he has to walk back to get it. (I could remind him but then he wouldn’t get exercise).
• He wants to go to the neighborhood bar for a beer and a fish fry. The only way I agree to go is if we walk.
• We are on vacation and he gets tired of sitting still so many hours in the car so agrees to go for a hike on a trail I find by googling “hiking trails near me.”
Well, this week I got him to hike again with me. I told him we were invited to a reunion of my Wisconsin Rural Leadership Class. I told him we would be seeing some historic sites at the Aldo Leopold site at Baraboo but I didn’t mention that it would involve hiking into the woods and along the river to see them. He went. He enjoyed it.
I also told him we’d be touring the crane place. He agreed to go.
Now you may not think that’s a big deal but if you are a farmer in these parts of the country you know that cranes are not exactly farmers’ best friends. They like to pull corn seed out of the ground in spring before it even sprouts. In fall they are gleaning everywhere and love corn and soybeans.
I do believe he thought we were going to go somewhere to a factory to see how cranes are built. He loves machinery, especially anything that involves digging. I doubt if he realized we were going to go to the place where folks worship sandhill cranes and all of their cousins.
He went. I believe he found it interesting to see how many different kinds of cranes there are and how rare some of them are.
