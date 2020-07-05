CLYMAN — As good as Trevor Tietz was on the hill in middle relief, Clyman managed to score two runs off him in the fifth.
The Canners needed those runs.
Clyman took an early 4-0 lead and pushed it to 6-1 with the rally off Tietz, then held on late to edge the Cardinals 6-5 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman (1-1 RRL) bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Johnson Creek in last week’s season opener, in which the Canners fell behind 3-0 early and never led.
Jake Fischer started for Watertown and took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits over the first three innings.
The Canners put a run on the board in the first inning when catcher Ryan Kaul led off with a line drive single to center, stole second and scored on Nick Schmitt’s line drive single to center.
In the third, Brock Vredeveld drew a one-out walk, Nick Lenzendorf singled to center and Josh Oswald hit a two-out, three-run homer to right to make it 4-0.
Watertown (1-1 RRL) scored its only run off Clyman starter Nick Klavekoske in the fifth, though the run was unearned. Nate de Galley was hit by a pitch and Luke Roeseler grounded into a fielder’s choice and reached on a throwing error. One out later, Fischer drove in Roeseler with a fly ball single to right.
Klavekoske left with a five-run lead and earned the decision, allowing one run on one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
Tietz relieved Fischer to start the fourth and threw four innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Vredeveld once again led off the rally with a walk and Nick Schmitt drove him in with a one-out double to deep center. Schmitt advanced to third on Oswald’s second hit of the game and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Spencer Hans to make it 6-1.
Phillip Harper relieved Klavekoske in the seventh and opened with a strikeout, but gave up a base hit and three consecutive walks. Aaron Kumbier’s bases-loaded walk made it 6-2 and the Canners brought in John Elgersma in relief. He struck out Alex Ryan but Tietz followed with a three-run double to right to make it a one-run game.
Elgersma got out of the inning when Steve Sellnow grounded out, then threw two scoreless innings from there to earn the save. He worked around two walks to escape the eighth, then worked his way out of another jam in the ninth.
Kumbier led off the final inning with a ground ball single to right and Ryan drew a walk. That brought up Tietz, who struck out looking at a high fastball and a breaking ball away for the first out. The Canners closed this one out when Sellnow hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Both teams return to action on Sunday. Watertown hosts Neosho in its home opener at Washington Park while Clyman travels to face Ashippun.
CLYMAN 6, WATERTOWN 5
Watertown 000 010 400 — 5 4 1
Clyman 103 020 00X — 6 7 2
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Fischer
S: Elgersma
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kumbier 4-1-1-0 Ryan 4-0-0-0, Tietz 5-0-1-3, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Fenner 2-0-0-0, Rowedder 1-0-0-0, de Galley 3-0-0-0, L. Roeseler 3-2-1-0, Richart 2-0-0-0, C. Fischer 1-1-0-0, J. Fischer 3-1-1-1 Totals 31-5-4-4
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 5-1-2-0, Vredeveld 1-2-0-0, Lenzendorf 4-1-1-0, N. Schmitt 4-1-2-2, Oswald 3-1-2-3, Hans 3-0-0-1, Schuett 3-0-0-0, T. Schmitt 3-0-0-0, Muenchow 3-0-0-0 Totals 29-6-7-6
2B — W (Tietz), C (N. Schmitt)
HR — C (Oswald)
Pitching — HO: J. Fischer (W) 4 in 3, Tietz (W) 3 in 4, Kumbier (W) 0 in 1, Klavekoske (C) 1 in 6, Harper (C) 1 in 0.1, Elgersma (C) 2 in 2.2. R: J. Fischer (W) 4, Tietz (W) 2, Kumbier (W) 0, Klavekoske (C) 1, Harper (C) 4, Elgersma (C) 0. SO: J. Fischer (W) 4, Tietz (W) 7, Kumbier (W) 1, Klavekoske (C) 12, Harper (C) 1, Elgersma (C) 2. BB: J. Fischer (W) 2, Tietz (W) 4, Kumbier (W) 1, Klavekoske (C) 2, Harper (C) 3, Elgersma (C) 3.
