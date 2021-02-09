MADISON — As Wisconsin homeowners paid their property tax bills this past December and January, they may have noticed their bill was reduced by an average of $161.
The lottery credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
If a taxpayer pays their taxes in two or more installments, the credit is applied to the first installment. The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March. The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.
“Homeowners hit the jackpot every January with the property tax relief provided by the lottery credit,” said Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. Barca noted the credit returned to homeowners is based on lottery profits. “The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93% of its revenue to winners, retailers, and, in this case, Wisconsin homeowners.”
Overall, the lottery credit distributed more than $237 million to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2020. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $4.8 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
