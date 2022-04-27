TUESDAY 9 PIN SUMMER FUN

High scores — Men: Troy Oestreicher 788, Ed Dantuma 777, Andrew Jonas 766, Cody Gallagher 741, John Butschke 711, Joel Parent 709, Jay Schaefer 709. Women: Brett Lopez 827, Jodie Bircher 662

Standings

;Pts.

Three Generations;7

Manure Ball Cowboys;7

Parenza;5

Great First Ball;5

Bowling for Beer;5

The Gutter Sweepers;4

DJ Bob;3

Ed, Edd, Eddy;2

3 Crazy Cousins;2

Recommended for you

Load comments