Kegler Kings
High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 739 (279), Lukas Saeger 677 (245), Will Reed 670 (236), Nate Saeger 667 (227), Damien Lopez 662 (227), Shawn Voelz 653 (244), Andrew Jonas 652 (235), Doug Ketelhohn 635 (218), Travis Beerbohm 620 (226), Greg Brock 613 (242), Todd Saeger 602 (212). Women: Brett Lopez 617 (214), Ashley Kaufmann 573 (204), Wendy Kaufmann 538, Jen May 512 (206), Annie Caya 505 (210)
Standings
;Pts.
Revolution;7
Saeger’s;7
American Family Insurance;5
Tietz Taxidermy;5
Bob’s Bunch;5
Pesicek Collision;2
G Brock Auto Repair;2
Fun Farm N’ Toys;2
Kube Custom Carpentry;0
We Don’t Care;0
Community
High scores: Brad Ziemer 726 (279), Keith Hank 696 (279), Robb Borchardt 669 (269), Tom Fairall 634 (246), Jamie Genz 633 (247), Bob Hall 628 (215), Bruce Marr 612 (217)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington;40
Stull Agronomy;28
Silver Eagle Saloon;27
Turner Hall;24
Schaefer’s Soft Water;20
KG Builders;17
3 Man Sleeper
High scores: Pete Richter 777 (279), Mike Peters 682 (243), Brad Ziemer 681 (254), Diane Mallow 663 (233), Brandon Radloff 663 (233), Brandon Radloff 658 (255), Josh Bartz 647 (256), Michelle Wolff 639 (259), Amnda Blanke 629 (238), Bennie Benninger 619 (225), Jeff Weihert 608 (245)
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;7
Miller 64;5
Stacey’s;5
G&W Electric;5
Pine Cone;4
Jak’s;2
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;2
Hersch’s Gang;2
Rusty Nail;0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.