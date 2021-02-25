KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Greg Brock 745 (275), Nate Saeger 733 (257), Shawn Voelz 730 (298), John Ganster 703 (277), Shawn Bresnehan 701 (227), Todd Saeger 680 (237), Scott Kaufmann 664 (267), Todd Metcalf 657 (244), Damien Lopez 656 (243), Johnathan Kaufmann 653 (237), Bill Bergmann 640 (234), Andrew Jonas 634 (233), Brad Dantuma 630 (248), Tim Bice 607 (227). Women: Brett Lopez 686 (244), Ashley Kaufmann 621 (226), Kristen Hoffmann 589 (204), Jen May 560 (225), Mary Bergmann 552, Annie Caya 539 (201), Cassie Morris 506 (207)
Standings
;Pts.
Revolution Pro Shop;51
Tietz Taxidermy;49
Saeger’s Minus Lukas;45
Bob’s Bunch;38
American Family Insurance;36
G Brock Auto Repair;35
Pesicek Collision;30.5
Kube Custom Carpentry;23
We Don’t Care;23
Fun Farm ’N Toys;19.5
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Lynsey Wolfgram 704 (256), Jen Bowlin 640 (246), Steph Reszynski 600 (227), Jeri Schlatter 562 (216), Steph Percifield 561 (232), June Prochaska 537, Sara Kozikowski 521, Amanda Saeger 518), Sara Schaefer 508, Melissa Kruesel 507
Standings
;Pts.
The Ball Handler;42
Travel Leaders;40
Silver Eagle;40
Watertown Bowl;38
Stacey’s 2;36
Grammy’s Ballsack;36
Kraemer’s;36
Stacey’s 1;32
Schaefer’s;28
Ball Busters;28
Alley Gals;18
SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 787 (279), Brad Ziemer 724 (289), Brandon Radloff 664 (238), Mike Grossman 651 (237), Tim Courtney 645 (257), Jeff Weihert 632 (259), Josh Bartz 629 (258), Sherena Mallow 621, Michelle Wolff 621
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;51
Miller 64;50
Kathy’s Buffalo;40
Rusty Nail;37
Pine Cone;35
Stacey’s Bar;32
Hersh’s Gang;31
Jak’s;30
G & W Electric;29
COMMUNITY
High scores: Keith Hankerings 716 (278), Dean Sellnow 690 (258), Brad Brusveen 679 (243), Brad Ziemer 648 (228), Robb Borchardt 647 (246), Tom Fairall 641 (256), Bob Hall 619 (235), Dale Stangler 618 (229)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington;24
Silver Eagle Saloon;16.5
Stull Agronomy;13
KG Builders;12
Turner Hall;10.5
Schaefer’s Soft Water;8
