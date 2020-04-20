“I will love You, O Lord, my strength, my rock, fortress and deliverer; My God, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised.(Psalm 18:1-3a)
Lord, we call on You in this time of need. Thank You for being our stronghold! Amen
