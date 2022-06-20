NATIONAL LEAGUE GLANCE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 24 .652 _
Atlanta 38 29 .567 6
Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8½
Miami 29 36 .446 14
Washington 24 46 .343 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _
St. Louis 38 30 .559 _
Pittsburgh 26 39 .400 10½
Chicago 25 41 .379 12
Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _
San Diego 41 27 .603 ½
San Francisco 37 28 .569 3
Arizona 32 36 .471 9½
Colorado 30 37 .448 11
Sunday's Games
Washington 9, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
San Francisco at Atlanta
St. Louis at Milwaukee
Arizona at San Diego
Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE GLANCE
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 17 .742 _
Toronto 38 28 .576 11
Tampa Bay 36 30 .545 13
Boston 36 31 .537 13½
Baltimore 30 38 .441 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548 1
Chicago 31 33 .484 5
Detroit 26 40 .394 11
Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 33 36 .478 9½
Texas 31 35 .470 10
Seattle 29 39 .426 13
Oakland 23 45 .338 19
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9
Oakland 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday's Games
Detroit at Boston
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
Toronto at Chicago White Sox
Kansas City at L.A. Angels
Tuesday's Games
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
