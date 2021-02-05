Dear Editor:
After the November 2020 election some politicians, including several from Wisconsin, made accusations about voter fraud including accusations that deceased individuals voted in the election. It struck me as ironic that my father-in-law, who passed away in 2011, received an advertisement soliciting his vote for Rep. John Jagler for the upcoming election.
LouAnne Hunt
Ixonia
