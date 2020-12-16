TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Big Foot at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, 6 p.m.
Dodgeland at Horicon, 7:15 p.m.
Marshall at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Johnson Creek at Horicon, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Wrestling
Beaver Dam at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Watertown at Sauk Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Clinton at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Rio at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge triangular, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Boys swimming
Saint Thomas More at Watertown, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Cambridge/Marshall at Lakeside Lutheran, 9 a.m.
Lake Mills at Columbus, 10 a.m.
Waterloo at Poynette, 10 a.m.
Girls basketball
Waterloo at St. Mary’s Springs, 2:30 p.m.
Edgewood at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Dodgeland at Johnson Creek, 1 p.m.
MONDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Jefferson at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Montello at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Brodhead/Juda, 7:15 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.