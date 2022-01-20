Winning a regular-season conference championship is never easy. Far from it.
This young, new-look L-Cats team has been pushed numerous times during the first half of the Capitol North season. Every time, they have been up to the test.
The Lake Mills girls basketball team withstood 34 points from senior forward Grace Schmidt and held off Luther Prep, 75-67, in overtime at LPS on Thursday.
“This feels really good and is huge win for us,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Luther Prep came to play tonight and played really well.
“We’re only halfway through the conference season, so we’re not celebrating by any means. A conference championship is the goal, but that’s not easy as we’ve found out with these last few close games. This young group has found a way to win them though.”
The Phoenix (7-5, 3-2 Capitol) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 6 minutes, 30 seconds of regulation. Junior guard Audrey deBoer hit the game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation. The L-Cats (12-3, 5-0) didn’t get a shot off after calling timeout at halfcourt with a second left.
Sophomore guard Emily Wollin totaled a team-leading 25 points for Lake Mills, scoring six points in the extra session. Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 16, including eight in overtime. Junior forward Bella Pitta chipped in 13 and junior guard Jenna Hosey finished with nine as the L-Cats won their eighth straight game overall and 13th consecutive in league play.
“Bella played well defensively and made Grace Schmidt work for everything she got,” Siska said. “We made Schmidt work for everything she got. Bella got a minute and a half rest late in regulation when she got her fourth foul and that was it.
“Emily and Taylor made a lot of plays scoring the ball tonight. Our pressure was good for the most part and we forced turnovers. We also hit some free throws down the stretch. We were able to stick layups and attack the paint in overtime.
“Grace Schmidt played a great game tonight. LPS hit some big shots down the stretch, especially the final one. We weren’t over helping and we were fine giving up a layup in that situation. Instead, we decided to double down and gave up a 3. We’re young and we have to understand late-game adjustments.”
Schmidt added eight rebounds, five assists. Taylor Zellmer contributed 13 points and eight rebounds while deBoer notched eight points and four rebounds.
The Phoenix host Brookfield Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m., while the L-Cats host Belmont on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 75,
LUTHER PREP 67 (OT)
Lake Mills 37 38 — 75
Luther Prep 28 39 — 67
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 7 10-17 25, Hosey 3 1-2 9, Burling 1 3-5 5, Guerrero 2 1-2 7, T. Wollin 7 2-5 16, Pitta 5 3-4 13. Totals 25 20-25 75.
Luther Prep — deBoer 3 1-3 8, Wendorff 1 3-4 6, Kieselhorst 0 1-2 1, Fitzsimmons 1 3-4 5, Schmidt 12 9-12 34, Zellmer 6 0-0 13. Totals 23 17-25 67.
3-point goals — LM (Hosey 2, Guerrero 2, E. Wollin 1) 5; LP (deBoer 1, Wendorff 1, Schmidt 1, Zellmer 1) 4.
Total fouls — LM 20
Fouled out — LM T. Wollin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.