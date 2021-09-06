VERONA -- Fort Atkinson's girls cross country team finished 10th with 265 points at Saturday's Verona Invitational.
"We are super pleased with the racing we saw today," Fort Atkinson cross country coach Chick Westby said. "Almost every runner had a season best or PR this week. The weather, the course and more confidence all played a role in the team's performances."
In the girls competition, senior Sophie Chapman completed the 5K race in 21 minutes, 4 seconds to place 18th in the 159-person field.
Senior Jada Zorn (27th, 21:24), freshman Mary Worden (54th, 22:02), senior Laurel Miller (64th, 22:34) and junior Kaitlyn Burke (109th, 24:08) also scored.
The Fort boys finished 17th with 433 points.
Sophomore Ben Stricker led the way with a 19th place showing in the 162-runner field, finishing the 5K race in 17:17. Juniors Anthony Henrichon (39th, 17:51), Giovanni Monte (113th, 19:45) and seniors Preston Whitcomb (130th, 20:14) and Ryan Lovejoy (132nd, 20:16) also scored.
"Both the boys and the girls front five are starting to close the gap and run closer together," Westby said. "We will be focusing on that in practice in the coming weeks."
Fort competes at the Ladish Invite at Camp Timber Lee hosted by East Troy on Thursday starting with the boys race at 4:30 p.m. and the girls competition at 5:15 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Middleton 111, Verona 129, Madison West 137, Madison Memorial 149, Madison La Follette 159, Sun Prairie 173, Stoughton 217, Eau Claire Memorial 232, Homewood-Flossmoor 240, Whitefish Bay 282, Monroe 307, Aquinas 322, New Glarus/Monticello 325, Oregon 325, Monona Grove 372, Eau Claire North 430, Fort Atkinson 433, Mauston 440, Baraboo 485, Watertown Luther Prep 528, Platteville 557, McFarland 560, Wisconsin Dells 567, Beloit Memorial 784.
Team scores - girls: Middleton 41, Madison West 67, Whitefish Bay 162, Lincoln-Way Central 202, Sun Prairie 213, Monona Grove 221, Madison Memorial 233, Watertown Luther Prep 248, Eau Claire Memorial 264, Fort Atkinson 265, New Glarus/Monticello 272, Oregon 285, Verona 289, Platteville 373, Oconomowoc 384, Wisconsin Dells 439, Monroe 464, Stoughton 471, Eau Claire North 473, McFarland 554, Baraboo 562, Mauston 636, Aquinas 645.
