The Watertown Euterpe Music Club has announced the recipients of their 2022 Music Scholarships. The recipients will perform tonight at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St. in Watertown.
The program will open with Michael Zelinski (violin and horn) who is a sophomore at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn. with a double major in French horn performance and business entrepreneurship. First he will play two movements of J.S. Bach’s “Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor” followed by the Andante and Allegro movements of “Horn Concerto No. 1, Opus 11” by Richard Strauss.
Abigail Boorujy (violin and piano) is a junior at Maranatha Baptist Academy. On the violin, accompanied by her mother Alison, Abigail will present “Sicilienne and Rigaudon” by Fritz Kreisler. Her piano selection is Dan Forrest’s epic arrangement of the much-loved Swedish hymn “How Great Thou Art.”
Seth Anderson (piano) attends Maranatha Baptist Academy, where he is a junior. He will be performing three pieces: Fay Lopez’s arrangement of “It Is Well With My Soul”, Jarrod Radnich’s fun arrangement of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Introduction and Fugato” by Cuthbert Harris.
The recital will close with pianist Allison Morken, who is a sophomore studying piano pedagogy and early childhood music at Maranatha Baptist University. On the docket are J.S. Bach’s “Prelude No. 20 in A Minor” and the Romance movement of “Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor” by Mozart—assisted by pianist Emily Kindstedt. Morken will conclude the program with “Excursions, Opus 20, No 4” by Samuel Barber.
Admission to the program is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Club’s Scholarship Fund.
