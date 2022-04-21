JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt announced Wednesday his candidacy for reelection as sheriff.
“Protecting the lives, property, and constitutional rights of the citizens of Dodge County has been the focus of my entire law enforcement career,” Schmidt said in announcing his plans to seek a third term.
“I am proud of the progress our team has made at the sheriff’s office over the last 7 plus years and there is still so much to do.”
The primary election will be Aug. 9 and the general election is set for Nov. 8.
Schmidt resides in the Town of Beaver Dam with his wife, Cassandra, who is a financial representative for Modern Woodmen of America. They have two children, Caitlyn, 8, and Collin, 6. They are members of St John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Schmidt was born in Beaver Dam and raised in Waupun. He graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac and attended the University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Technical College and Moraine Park Technical College. He attained an associate’s degree in police science and have a variety of other college and educational courses.
“As a lifelong Republican and conservative, I believe in fiscal responsibility. Fiscal responsibility is not just cutting expenses at the cost of operations, but fiscal responsibility means being good stewards of the resources made available to us.
“During my time as sheriff, I have always budgeted conservatively, and in six of seven years, the sheriff’s office has ended our budgetary years significantly in the black as we have minimized expenditures and maximized revenues to offset the cost of sheriff’s office operations to the taxpayers. In fact, as discovered in multiple finance department and independent studies, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has a lower cost to the taxpayers per capita than most sheriff’s offices in Wisconsin,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, including 18 years with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
From 2004 to 2021, he participated in the annual Dodge County Shop with Cops Program. From 2008 to 2022 he organized and operated the Dodge County Law Enforcement Explorer Post, now known as the Dodge County Sheriff Cadets. This program is aimed at developing the leadership skills of youth with an interest in a career in law enforcement.
From 2009 to 2010 he was elected to the Waupun City Council and subsequently elected by the council to be the Waupun City Council president serving the city for 2 years.
He is a Beaver Dam Rotarian, serving as a board member and service project chairman. From 2016-2017, he participated in the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Leadership Beaver Dam Program and for the past five years, championed an effort to bring a Christmas Light Display to the City of Beaver Dam. That Christmas light display eventually received the name Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.
Professionally, he is a nationally certified drug recognition expert since 2010. He is a master standardized field sobriety test instructor and an advanced roadside impaired driving education instructor.
Reducing the number of traffic fatalities, particularly as a result of impaired driving, has been a focus of his career. In 2018, 2019, and 2020 in Dodge County had the three lowest years of traffic fatalities in all of Dodge Counties’ recorded history.
“During my tenure as sheriff, our staff has worked very hard to protect our children and family members against those who would recruit, groom, and terrorize them in what we call human trafficking. We have made the investigation of human trafficking, sex crimes, and internet crimes a priority with the limited resources we have available. We have collaborated with state and federal law enforcement agencies resulting in significant charges and convictions,” Schmidt said. “It also has resulted in the closure of two strip clubs in Dodge County that were directly involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking, violent control and abuse of women, and rampant prostitution that was occurring in these clubs.”
Schmidt currently serves as the Badger State Sheriffs Association first vice president. If Schmidt is reelected as sheriff, he will service as president of the BSSA in 2023 and 2024. He previously served as BSSA’s second vice president in 2019 and 2020.
He also serves as vice president of the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association.
For more information, go to sheriffdaleschmidt.com.
