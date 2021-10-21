JUNEAU – Dodge County taxpayers may see a drop in county taxes based on a preliminary budget presented to the county board Tuesday.
The preliminary tax rate of $4.77 per $1,000 of equalized value property value would be a 35-cent decrease from the numbers homeowners faced one year ago. For a home valued at $195,500 in Dodge County, a resident would see a $68.22 decrease in taxes.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said he was pleased with the feedback and the work completed by all of the department heads to get the budget this far along in the process.
Dodge County Finance Director Dave Ehlinger said the 2022 tax levy is at $35,799,547, which is a decrease of .7% or $260,243 from the tax levy in 2021.
Ehlinger said the debt service is zero due to the county applying the debt service fund balance against the tax levy. He said the fund balance was the result of no principal payments being due until 2022 and bond premiums applied against interest payments. He said this results in a decrease in the debt service tax levy from last year, which was $974,783.
“It should be noted that the scheduled debt payments as a result of the February 2021 bonding will reinstate the debt levy again for the 2023 budget year,” he said.
Ehlinger said the total expenses in the 2022 budget is $168.4 million with property taxes making up 21.3% of total revenues.
He said the budgeted revenues increased from $6.8 million in 2021 to $7.5 million next year with $8.7 million in expenses funded by sales tax. Ehlinger also said $1.2 million from the reserves or fund balance was used while maintaining the goal of three months of budgeted expenses.
He said other budget highlights include the cost of living wage increase for general employees, which is budgeted at 1.25% Jan. 1. Ehlinger said the step or merit increases July 1 also need to be taken into account.
Ehlinger told county board members if they are considering a budget amendment it requires one of the following items:
• An increase in expenses requires an offsetting decrease in revenues elsewhere (or decreased expenses elsewhere)
• A decrease in expenses requires an offsetting decrease in revenue elsewhere (or increased expenses elsewhere).
Ehlinger also said board members need to know the budget is balanced — revenue and expenses match. He said the budget is at the maximum tax levy (excluding the debt levy).
There is a public hearing where county board members can voice their budget amendments scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Final adoption of the budget is slated for 9 a.m. Nov. 9.
