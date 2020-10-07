JUNEAU — With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Dodge County, the highway commission has canceled the open house at the Reeseville Highway Maintenance Shop on Saturday.
The timing is not good for public gathering.
A similar event may be scheduled in the spring of 2021.
