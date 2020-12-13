SENIOR FUN
High scores - men: Bob Saeger 614 (203, 214), Ronnie Bartels 588 (224), Dick Zoellick 571 (211), Carl Schultz 541, Gary Boley 525, Don Kreiziger 503, Kerry Morris 502. Women: Deb Archambeau 516, Lucy Saeger 476.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Strikers;66
Sockums;61
Screwballs;60
Semi Old;59
Aces;51
New Comers;47
Goodtimers;40
Mixed Nuts;32
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Ziemer (279) 700, Robb Borchardt (245) 683, Jamie Genz (279) 670, Keith Hanke (222) 657, Dean Sellnow (231) 648, Tom Fairall (232) 645, Dale Stangler (225) 628, Scott Gimler (217) 621, John Zins (222) 606, Brad Brusveen (225) 602, Louis Strupp (203) 600.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Ann's Farmington;32
Stull's Agronomy;26
Silver Eagle Saloon;25
Turner Hall;21
Schaefer's Soft Water;17
KG Builders;11
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Brandon Radloff (279) 720, Pete Richter (238) 695, Mike Peters (243) 694, Josh Bartz (300) 690, Jeff Weihert (241) 659, Tim Courtney (235) 653, Michelle Wolff (256) 649, Bill Sharkey (289) 647, Jason Bavuso (244) 643, Amanda Blanke (244) 635, Joe Krueger (256) 631, Jackie Roethle (224) 615.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Kathy's Buffalo;63
Miller 64;62
Rusty Nail;56
Pine Cone;53
Hersh's Gang;53
G & W Electric;50
Stacey's;49
Jak's;45
Watertown Bowl;36
FRIDAY FUN COUPLES
High scores - men: DJ Kruesel (212, 205, 211) 628, Bill Reed (226, 234) 620, Doug Clemmons (201, 203) 594. Women: Brenda Reed 521, Brenda Clemmons 515, Melissa Kruesel 469. Couples: Bill/Brenda Reed 1141, Doug/Brenda Clemmons 1109, DJ/Melissa Kruesel 1097.
STANDINGS
;W;L
Wolff Pack;69;43
All Day;64;48
United Septic;48;64
Emil's Pizza;41;71
