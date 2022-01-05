Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Jan. 10.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Jan. 10 — Meatball in honey mustard, brown rice, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, peach slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, coconut cream pie, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 — Chili casserole, green beans, sugar cookie, cantaloupe slice and cornbread.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, apricot halves, and dinner bread.

Friday, Jan. 14 — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, spinach salad, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, and sliced bread.

