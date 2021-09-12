agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 12, 2021 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Wayne Flanigan 642 (212, 218, 212), John Zins 583 (222), Steve Woodley 565 (204), Richard Banker 530 (209). Women: Jodie Bircher 498 (202), Tracy Hartmann 447, Jessica Rynearson 419, Rebecca Hartmann 418Standings;Pts.Incredibowls;5Spare Parts;5Wicked Strikers;5Animal House;2Cops & Robbers;2Criminal Minds;2COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 698 (249), Dale Stangler 678 (258), Brad Brusveen 664 (258), Tom Fairall 660 (236), Jamie Genz 614 (222), Scott Gimler 608 (218), Dean Sellnow 606 (244)Standings;Pts.Ann’s Farmington Inn;4KG Builders;3Stull Agronomy;3Watertown Bowl;1Schaefer’s Soft Water;1Silver Eagle Saloon;03 MAN SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 72, Bennie Benninger 672, Amanda Blanke 652, Brandon Radloff 649, Jason Bavuso 644, Michelle Wolff 622Standings;Pts.Rusty Nail;12Kathy’s Buffalo;10Miller 64;9JLS;9G&W Electric;7Hersh’s Gang;7Pine Cone;7Watertown Bowl;2Jak’s;0TROUBLE ON 26High Scores — Men: Kadan Jablonski 709 (246, 219, 244), DJ Kruesel 693 (275, 224), Brad Ziemer 675 (236, 256), Eddie Laatsch 657 (244, 222), AJ Ritschke 627 (202, 234), Rory Lamp 605 (202, 214). Women: Tiana Bostwick 606 (227), Kim Rosinski 603 (222, 210), Amy Eicksteadt 529, Dee Ziemer 528 (202)Standings;Pts.Division 1Ultimate Landscaping;10Hair by Ashley Anne;10Fathead’s Country Campers;8Watertown Bowl;7Wasted Management;7Division 2Rosy Lane Holsteins;7Drafty Misfits;7Gudenkauf Farms;6Do Right Concrete;4Schaefer’s Soft Water;4THURSDAY 4-SOMEHigh scores — Men: Tom Klemke 815, Tyler Canrdall-Ziegel 730 (300 game), Kris Morris 641, Nate Smith 639, Mike McCawley 622, Gregg Peirick 605. Women: Sarah Morris 540, Jane Flanigan 538, Carrie Meschke 537Standings;Pts.Stone Spec. Services;14Klappers;122 Disturbed;10Split Happens;8Sexy Rexy and the Boys;8Dew Drop Inn;8The Woobies;8Sports Clips;6Rusty Nail;4AM Lumber;2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Uncle imprisoned in nephew's heroin death Glenn L. Guetzlaff 10 Questions — Brandon Kracht Police chief retires to spend more time with family, martial arts JFK, 911 haunt city man's old math classroom Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.