MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Wayne Flanigan 642 (212, 218, 212), John Zins 583 (222), Steve Woodley 565 (204), Richard Banker 530 (209). Women: Jodie Bircher 498 (202), Tracy Hartmann 447, Jessica Rynearson 419, Rebecca Hartmann 418

Standings

;Pts.

Incredibowls;5

Spare Parts;5

Wicked Strikers;5

Animal House;2

Cops & Robbers;2

Criminal Minds;2

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 698 (249), Dale Stangler 678 (258), Brad Brusveen 664 (258), Tom Fairall 660 (236), Jamie Genz 614 (222), Scott Gimler 608 (218), Dean Sellnow 606 (244)

Standings

;Pts.

Ann’s Farmington Inn;4

KG Builders;3

Stull Agronomy;3

Watertown Bowl;1

Schaefer’s Soft Water;1

Silver Eagle Saloon;0

3 MAN SLEEPER

High scores: Pete Richter 72, Bennie Benninger 672, Amanda Blanke 652, Brandon Radloff 649, Jason Bavuso 644, Michelle Wolff 622

Standings

;Pts.

Rusty Nail;12

Kathy’s Buffalo;10

Miller 64;9

JLS;9

G&W Electric;7

Hersh’s Gang;7

Pine Cone;7

Watertown Bowl;2

Jak’s;0

TROUBLE ON 26

High Scores — Men: Kadan Jablonski 709 (246, 219, 244), DJ Kruesel 693 (275, 224), Brad Ziemer 675 (236, 256), Eddie Laatsch 657 (244, 222), AJ Ritschke 627 (202, 234), Rory Lamp 605 (202, 214). Women: Tiana Bostwick 606 (227), Kim Rosinski 603 (222, 210), Amy Eicksteadt 529, Dee Ziemer 528 (202)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Ultimate Landscaping;10

Hair by Ashley Anne;10

Fathead’s Country Campers;8

Watertown Bowl;7

Wasted Management;7

Division 2

Rosy Lane Holsteins;7

Drafty Misfits;7

Gudenkauf Farms;6

Do Right Concrete;4

Schaefer’s Soft Water;4

THURSDAY 4-SOME

High scores — Men: Tom Klemke 815, Tyler Canrdall-Ziegel 730 (300 game), Kris Morris 641, Nate Smith 639, Mike McCawley 622, Gregg Peirick 605. Women: Sarah Morris 540, Jane Flanigan 538, Carrie Meschke 537

Standings

;Pts.

Stone Spec. Services;14

Klappers;12

2 Disturbed;10

Split Happens;8

Sexy Rexy and the Boys;8

Dew Drop Inn;8

The Woobies;8

Sports Clips;6

Rusty Nail;4

AM Lumber;2

