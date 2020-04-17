WATERTOWN - "May you live in interesting times" is often quoted as an ancient Chinese curse.
The quote itself might be apocryphal, but the point remains: times of disaster and crisis make for interesting reading, but no one really wants to live through them.
Yet here we all are, living through historic times that echo the Influenza Pandemic of 1918 and the Great Depression.
Though its building is closed to the public due to Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" mandate, the Watertown Public Library is seeking to connect the community while capturing this moment in history through area residents' reflections, art and writing.
Titled "Social Distanzine," the collective project is the brainchild of Peg Checkai, Watertown library director; Jamie Hernandez, reference librarian; and the local youth and children's librarians.
"Libraries are a place to store information and stories," said Hernandez in a telephone interview Friday. She pointed out that libraries play an important role in preserving the local community's history as well -- just ask any amateur genealogist.
"We are living through historical times right now, in what is hopefully a one-time event," Hernandez said. "We wanted to capture community members' reaction to what it's like living through this pandemic, and to collect it in a form that people could hopefully access generations from now."
Thursday, the Watertown library announced the project on its Facebook page, inviting area residents (participants need not be from Watertown) to send in their COVID-19 related poetry, fiction, essays, journal musings, lists, art and photographs for the "Social Distanzine."
People can submit work electronically through a link posted on the library's Facebook page or they can mail in a physical copy of their work to the library's address, 100 S. Water St., Watertown WI 53094.
Ultimately, project coordinators would like to share local residents' contributions both online and in a durable physical format that could be read in the library or possibly checked out well into the future.
"We already had a lot of online availability, but even more of our services have moved online during this forced closure," Hernandez said. "Our brick-and-mortar library is closed for now, but it won't be going anywhere. As well as sharing people's stories online, we want to put out something physical that people can look at for decades to come."
Hernandez said as soon as the library announced the project, people started to respond, with lots of "shares" and "likes" on the library's Facebook page.
Hernandez said she was working on sharing the project on Watertown's "Events Going On" page as well, but a community member beat her to it.
Both the physical library building and the library community -- patrons, employees, and those who connect online - have always been at the center of the community, Hernandez said.
"We have been trying our best to keep that interaction up, even under these circumstances,” Hernandez said. “Right now, that mostly means making sure people know about all of the online resources we can connect them to."
But libraries have always been about connecting individuals as well. A collective project like this can achieve that even as the mandates keeping people apart are extended.
The library had initially set a deadline of April 30 for submissions to the "Social Distanzine," but that might be pushed back in the wake of the governor's recent announcement that school closures and "safer at home" measures would continue for another month, Hernandez said.
In the meantime, the library would welcome locals' submissions in all different forms, genres and tones.
"We want to hear what people are struggling with, what people are sacrificing ... but we also want to hear the uplifting things. What has more time at home looked like? Have you reconnected with your family? Did you learn a new skill? What are you doing for others, even as we must remain apart?"
The library announcement gives the following suggestions of topics participants might want to consider:
Your emotional/mental state during this time: How are you feeling? Scared? Sad? Enjoying the extra family time? Who/what do you miss the most?
Your household: How is your family doing during the Stay at Home order? How are your pets handling the extra company? Who are your new "coworkers" or "classmates?" What does your new home office or classroom look like?
Prom: Has your prom been cancelled? Let's see you in your dress anyway! Parents - if you still have your prom dress let's see your kids playing dress up in it, or submit pictures from your prom!
Favorites: What is getting you through this time right now? What are you listening to, reading or watching? You can include what you like about these particular things, send us lists of your top 5, etc.
Community support: How have you been supporting your community during this time? Getting take out from your favorite local restaurant? Drawing sidewalk chalk designs to cheer up your neighbors? Also, how have you been receiving support from your community? Grocery delivery, phone calls from friends, donations to your business...?
Getting creative: Have you been using any of your extra time to create? Let us see it! Show us your new hobbies, home improvement projects and crafts that you've finally gotten around to.
Submissions should include the writer/artist's name, age (if under 18) and the city they live in.
People can send submissions by mail to the address listed earlier in this article, or electronically to: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1H_4GukLgFTsJ5JxT0F3p_GIk6bYwdQNXjXYyStrekSQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.