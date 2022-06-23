As much as we think the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s new initiative is timely and worthwhile, we would like nothing so much as it never having to be used.
The creation of 12 regional teams to support schools in Wisconsin in the event of critical incidents isn’t in direct response to the Uvalde tragedy last month. This doesn’t have the hallmarks of a plan that’s slapped together after a couple of planning sessions and, sadly, the need for such planning has been evident for years. Officials said the basic concept was first broached 12 years ago.
Membership in the teams is, as outlined last week, pretty much what you might expect. Counselors, social workers and nurses are obvious inclusions. The same goes for law enforcement. Adding school administrators and teachers isn’t the first thing people might expect, but it’s a smart move.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said the goal is to “take a comprehensive approach to school safety.” It’s a worthy goal, but it’s also difficult to avoid the reality that the plan appears to be reactive. A truly comprehensive approach would also include proactive steps.
The basic approach here, of having a group of people trained to assist and respond in an emergency, is one other groups in our society should think long and hard about emulating. This plan specifically deals with school shootings, but we know that other parts of our society are hardly immune to the risk of violence.
Attacks at religious institutions seem to be rising. On Jan. 15, a man took multiple people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue. The man was killed by law enforcement after three hostages managed an escape 11 hours into the standoff.
On Feb. 28, a man fatally shot three of his children and one other adult at a church in Sacramento, California.
On May 15, one person was killed and five wounded at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, California.
On June 16, two people were killed and one wounded in a shooting at a church in Birmingham, Alabama.
This is hardly an exhaustive list from this year. Religious communities may well be suited to forming plans and responses that echo what the Wisconsin DOJ has announced. The infrastructure that comes with a larger organization is, in many cases, already in place. And that can be supplemented with the kind of interfaith networks that exist in many communities already.
Businesses are a bit different in that regard. There are few bodies with overarching responsibility or oversight between industries outside of the government, and that’s not really what we’re suggesting here. But individual industries often have their own trade organizations. And large corporations have the kind of resources to be able to plan their own responses to assist employees.
We’re focusing on this approach because the simple reality is that this kind of planning has a far greater probability of getting somewhere than action at the federal level. Regardless of what your view is on the best way to prevent violent people with guns from committing horrendous acts, we doubt you’re exactly holding your breath waiting for Congress to act on this the way you would wish. That absence of leadership and willingness to compromise leaves it up to others to take their own actions.
Part of being a responsible business or organization is taking into account reasonably foreseeable contingencies. And, unfortunately, that’s what acts like those listed above have become. Planning for how to respond isn’t fearmongering. It isn’t stoking irrational concerns. It’s a reasonable response to a known risk.
The odds of anything happening at a given place on a given day are low. We know that because that’s how we live our lives. But low risk adds up over time. Eventually it becomes a big enough risk to warrant concern and response, and that’s where we are today.
We’d much prefer such plans are, after being completed, left on a shelf somewhere to gradually gather dust and, with the passage of years, become forgotten relics. The best outcome is that they’re never needed by anyone. We don’t live in that world right now, though.
So people need to plan. They need to prepare. There are models for doing so available, and it would be wise to use them.
-- Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
