PEORIA, Ill. — Laura Stuart of Sullivan was among the 1,000 plus graduated from Bradley University congratulates the 1,000-plus students who earned degrees in May.

Your local students include:

Elizabeth Ihm (Beaver Dam, WI) graduated with a BA in Interactive Media Animation.

Laura Stuart (Sullivan, WI) graduated with a BSCE in Civil Engineering.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

Recommended for you

Load comments