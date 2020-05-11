CAMBRIDGE — The Jefferson Speedway is postponing the beginning of its racing season due to the threat of the novel coronavirus responsible for infecting people with COVID-19, according to a news release on Monday morning.
The release indicated management at Jefferson Speedway is in discussion with local government officials to set standards for a safe environment when the track can reconvene its season.
The news release said the season would go as far into the fall as necessary to recover the season — weather permitting.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a safer-at-home order that is set to expire on May 26. After the order expires, it will be up to local government agencies to enforce any further restrictions on gathering.
Meanwhile, the speedway said in its news release, that they are hard at work to “taking advantage of the time off to work on some cool projects at the speedway to enhance the fan experience, no matter the reason for your attendance.
“Jefferson Speedway will be in top form when we get the ‘all clear’ and we will hit the ground running.”
The season was scheduled to open Saturday, May 2 and usually concludes in mid-September with the Wisconsin State Championships.
