Legion winners

Dear Editor:

American Legion Post 189 would like to thank everyone who joined us at Riverside Park for our annual July 4 celebration. The winners of our Celebration Sweepstake were as follows: 1st place — Jeffrey Wagner; 2nd place — Ivan Neu; 3rd place — Richard Thompson; 4th place — Dennis Johnson; 5th place — Bill Maron; and 6th place — Emergency Starting & Towing.

The community’s support for our sweepstake raffle and the celebration itself is greatly appreciated.

Funds raised are used to help our veterans and their families and provide scholarships for our local graduates.

Roger Herbert

Watertown

