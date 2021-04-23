WASHINGTON – Congressman Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau joined his Republican study committee colleagues and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference to unveil the Maximum Pressure Act, legislation that would reimpose a series of Trump Administration proposals and sanctions to counter escalating threats from Iran.
“This legislation is an important first step in reasserting Congressional authority over negotiations with Iran during a time where we see the current administration making needless concessions to bring Iran back to the negotiating table,” said Fitzgerald. “The United States must take a firm stance against the Iran regime’s continued pursuit of a nuclear weapons program and their funding of terrorism. We made our demands loud and clear today, I look forward to working with my colleagues closely on this priority.”
The Maximum Pressure Act would accomplish three things:
• Empowers Congress to ensure a successful, long-term Iran strategy by stopping the Biden administration from re-entering the Iran Deal and providing unprecedented congressional review.
• Codifies the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign, which is a proven successful strategy.
• Expands Iran sanctions, making it the toughest sanctions package ever introduced in Congress on Iran.
