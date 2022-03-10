Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 14.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 14 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dream sickle torte, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 15 — Beef stew, spinach salad with honey/French dressing, applesauce cake, fruited gelatin and cheddar biscuit.

Wednesday, March 16 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal raisin cookie, orange, and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 17 — Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, key lime pie, pear slices and dinner roll.

Friday, March 18 — Tuna casserole, broccoli cuts, ambrosia dessert, petite banana and sliced bread.

