The public is invited to attend the Virtual Candidate Forum for the City of Watertown aldermanic district candidates.
The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV will host the forum to be aired live on Charter Cable Channel 985, Watertown TV, the Watertown TV YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9r0-vLzAS7sWKfDNOu8wA and on Zoom.
The forum will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday. The general election will be April 6.
The “Meet the Candidate” Forum is aimed at introducing the individuals who have chosen to run for various public office and hear their views and ideas on selected topics related to public service.
American Association of University Women is a non-partisan advocacy organization focused on gender equity for women and girls through research and education. The AAUW Watertown Branch is part of the National and Wisconsin AAUW organization, formed in 1921.
A Zoom link to register is available on the American Association of University Women – Watertown Branch Facebook page or this is the direct link — https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_54c6URv4QACRzpQ0McUUAA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.