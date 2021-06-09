Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament Friday.

Twenty-three people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Flahive, Karen Rowoldt, Donna Harshbarger, Richard Schoemann, Ken Meyer, Carol Schumann, and Pauline Schoemann.

Sheepshead is held at 1 p.m. Fridays at the Watertown Senior & Community Center.

