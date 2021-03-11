Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 15.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 15 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, sweetheart cake, applesauce, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 — Crispy fish fillet, potatoes romanoff, winter blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 18 — Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, pumpkin cake, petite banana, and dinner roll.

Friday, Feb. 19 — Spinach lasagna, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, and French bread.

