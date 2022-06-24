JUNEAU — The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation will receive $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Dodge County.
The funds will be used for its Childcare Works Project which engages businesses, municipalities, childcare providers and community agencies to build a strong childcare system so parents can work.
The funding resolution that was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night was one of six funding requests before the board. It was approved on a 26-5 vote, with supervisors Jeff Breslow, Rodger Frievalt, Dan Siegmann, Robert Boelk and Cathy Houchin voting in opposition.
Breslow said he went to the website of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and found that of the eight school districts the foundation assists, three are in Dodge County and five are in Jefferson County. Although Watertown is split between Dodge and Jefferson counties, more Jefferson County school districts will benefit from the $200,000 donation from each county.
Other funding sources include the Watertown YMCA that is committed to raise $100,000; the GWCHF committed to raise $7.5 million; and a grant has been submitted to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for a $5 million Workforce Innovation Grant.
Houchin of Watertown pointed out the board had the same problem with Thrive Economic Development. ThrivED was an economic development organization to help assist Dodge and Jefferson counties grow area businesses and add industries. Dodge County entered into a contract with ThrivED in 2017 for $85,000. That cost rose to $134,000 in 2019. Supervisors voted in November to sever ties with the economic development organization.
Houchin said the building the GWCHF is seeking to purchase for $4.9 million is located in the Jefferson County portion of the city.
According to the ARPA application, Every Child Thrives’ ChildcareWorks project is aimed at building a new resource in Watertown known as the hub and utilize the hub to build sector capacity across the county. As facilitator, the foundation commits to provide at least three years of project management to guide ChildcareWorks implementation, gather data and report incomes. Its three-year budget includes the purchase of a vacant 55,000-square-foot building for $4.9 million, building renovations for $4.6 million, and $3 million for finishes and contingency.
The project proposes to add at least 150 new childcare slots and build the capacity of childcare providers.
“I am wholeheartedly behind this,” Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy said. “We need to show our support in this initiative,” she added.
Supervisor David Guckenberger also voiced his support for the $200,000 funding. “I think it is a great benefit and I support it.”
Supervisor Kevin Burnett also said he was in favor of the funding. “Many employees at Clearview need childcare services,” he said.
Supervisor Andrew Johnson, chairman of the ARPA Project Evaluation Committee, said the CWCHF request was fourth on the list of the 72 project proposals submitted to the county for $17.06 million in ARPA funds.
According to the GWCHF request, the current child care systems are not working for families, for providers or for employers. The request was presented on behalf of Every Child Thrives, a partnership of more than 60 agencies across Dodge and Jefferson counties. Lack of access to childcare has been identified as a significant barrier to employment and the pandemic has magnified the challenge for businesses and for families.
It was the second month supervisors considered requests as presented by the ARPA and finance committees. In May, the supervisors approved spending more than $3.5 million in ARPA funds for fiber optics in the county, a men’s shelter, upgrading toilets at county parks, funds for shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds and two road projects.
ARPA funds are part of the federal stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Dodge County will receive $17.06 million in ARPA funds. Counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and expend those funds no later than the end of 2026.
One of the six projects submitted for funding Tuesday night did not receive the two-thirds majority vote for approval. It was a request for $400,000 to design and engineer for a countywide middle mile fiber network. It was originally submitted for $4 million, but was reduced to $400,000 by the review committee, but still did not pass. It was requested by the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks, Information Technology Department and Emergency Management Office.
Guckenberger said he was against the funding because it would not solve the broad band problems for people in the county. “This is a middle project and not going to solve this. This $400,000 will not give people internet.”
Johnson said according to a survey of county residents, 87% want faster internet speed. “This gets us in the right direction,” he said. The county needs to have structure and planning in place to seek future grants, he said.
Breslow suggested broadband be handled by the private sector.
The board voted 20-11, which was not the two-third vote required to pass the funding request.
A request for $70,000 for the Gold Star Memorial Trail, phase three, which is for preliminary design and engineering to connect the Wild Goose State Trail to the City of Beaver Dam, was approved following a several comments. Phase 3 is about 6.5 miles and designated to follow the railroad corridor from the Wild Goose Trail in Minnesota Junction to County Highway E. Again, the funding will allow for the planning of the third phase and go forward with seeking grants.
Johnson said the trail is parallel to a railroad corridor, something the state supports. There are millions of dollars in grants available for such projects.
The county is currently awaiting word on a grant to complete phase two of the project, connecting Horicon to the Wild Goose State Trail, according to Dodge County Land Resources and Park Department Director Bill Ehlenbeck.
Breslow said ARPA funds is “not free money. Santa Claus did not drop this money off.”
The funding passed on a 22-9 vote, with Breslow, Frievalt, Siegmann, Boelt, Butler, Steve Kauffeld, Houchin, Seahan-Malloy and Randy VandeZande voting against.
The Dodge County Information Technology request for $360,000 for a cyber alarm solution was granted. The cyber alarm is designed to protect Dodge County Information Technology infrastructure systems, data and user by monitoring detecting, logging and reporting threats of attempted malicious access to county systems. The ARPA Evaluation Committee reduced the allocation of ARPA funds to $150,000 for this request.
The Dodge County clerk request for $4,000 to purchase a supply of absentee ballot envelopes was approved along with a request to for $490,000 to reconstruct and repave County Highway S from County Highway A to State Highway 26.
