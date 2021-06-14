RUBICON — Brock Burg struck out nine over seven innings as the Rubicon Red Sox defeated the Watertown Cardinals 7-3 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday.
Watertown grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, highlighted by Jacob Fischer’s two-run homer. Zach Brandenburg drove in the other run for the Cardinals.
Burg settled in after that until the Red Sox rallied with three runs to tie it in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Aaron Kumbier started for Watertown and threw four scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Fischer took the loss in relief, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over two innings. Carter Buchta finished up over the final two innings.
RUBICON 7, WATERTOWN 3
Watertown 300 000 000 — 3 2 4
Rubicon 000 032 11X — 7 11 0
WP: Burg
LP: Fischer
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rowedder 4-0-0-0, Roeseler 4-1-0-0, Fischer 2-1-1-2, Buchta 0-0-0-0, Pitsch 2-1-0-0, Hill 0-0-0-0, Kumbier 3-0-0-0, Snay 1-0-0-0, Brandenburg 4-0-1-1, Schramm 2-0-0-0, Richart 2-0-0-0, Foltz 3-0-0-0, de Galley 2-0-0-0 Totals 29-3-2-3
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Goodwin 4-1-0-0, Zimdars 4-1-1-1, Unknown 5-2-2-1, Lehman 5-0-2-2, Vogel 4-0-0-0, Learman 1-0-0-0, Koplitz 5-1-2-0, Birkel 4-0-2-0, Simon 1-0-0-0, Olszewski 4-2-2-1, Zaskowski 3-0-0-0 Totals 40-7-11-5
HR — W (Fischer), R (Unknown)
3B — R (Olszewski)
Pitching — HO: Kumbier (W) 2 in 4, Fischer (W) 5 in 2, Buchta (W) 4 in 2, Burg (R) 2 in 7, Redner (R) 0 in 1, Fehrman (R) 0 in 1. R: Kumbier (W) 0, Fischer (W) 5, Buchta (W) 2, Burg (R) 3, Redner (R) 0, Fehrman (R) 0. SO: Kumbier (W) 4, Fischer (W) 2, Buchta (W) 1, Burg (R) 9, Redner (R) 1, Fehrman (R) 2. BB: Kumbier (W) 0, Fischer (W) 2, Buchta (W) 1, Burg (R) 2, Redner (R) 1, Fehrman (R) 2
