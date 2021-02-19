A national survey has found Wisconsin to be the 6th safest state during COVID-19.
WalletHub released its report Thursday after 5% of the population was reported as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
The vaccination is an essential component for full reopening of the economy, WalletHub reported.
In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics.
The data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
On a scale of 1 being the best and 25 average, Wisconsin ranked 7th for vaccination rate; 12th for positive testing rate; 8th for hospitalization rate; 14th for death rate; and 15th for transmission rate.
Rankings were based on data available as of Wednesday.
“The level of safety in a state is crucial to its economy because it determines the way businesses are allowed to operate,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “States will not remove their current COVID-19 restrictions until certain safety benchmarks are met, such as the reduction of the transmission rate to specific levels. Until it is safe enough to remove these restrictions, businesses will continue to be stunted across the United States,” Gonzalez added. “The best way to help state economies is to get most people in each state vaccinated, which in turn will create a much safer environment and allow businesses to operate at normal capacity and hire in full force.”
To increase the safety of the community and state is to get vaccinated when they are eligible, Gonzalez said.
“While the vaccines being offered have a high efficacy, how well they are able to curb the pandemic also depends on the share of the population that chooses to get vaccinated,” she said. “Until we achieve widespread vaccination and get the pandemic under control, people should continue to wear masks in public and practice social distancing to achieve the highest level of safety possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.