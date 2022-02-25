HUSTISFORD — A fire caused $170,000 in damages to a Hustisford residence earlier this week.
Hustisford, along with Neosho and Iron Ridge fire departments, were called for a house fire at 10:11 p.m. Monday.
When Hustisford fire and EMS crews arrived at W3988 Hickory Road at 10:19 p.m., they found a single-story wood frame home with an attached three-car garage, which was fully engulfed in flames.
Hustisford Fire Chief Matt Pieper said the garage fire began impinging on the home’s living quarters.
While the first engine on scene began attacking the blaze, the other crew started a primary search for anyone inside the home. The second team also worked to stop any extension of the fire.
Pieper said Iron Ridge and Neosho fire departments assisted with fire suppression, searching and checking for any extension of the fire. He said their crews also helped looked for hotspots within the structure that would possibly rekindle.
He said the fire was knocked down at 10:27 p.m. and was completely extinguished with no extension by 11:03 p.m. Pieper said Hustisford firefighters remained at the residence until 1:44 a.m. Tuesday
He said the fire caused $20,000 in losses to the garage contents and $150,000 in property damage.
Pieper said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He also said no one was injured in the blaze.
The homeowners are Christopher Hintz and Kaula Hoddel, according to Dodge County land information records.
Pieper said the homeowners were out of the residence when emergency crews first arrived.
Lebanon, Juneau, Horicon, Mayville, CLR (Clyman, Lowell, and Reeseville) and Watertown fire departments assisted at the fire scene. Pieper also said Hustisford, Mayville and Horicon EMS were available to aid any firefighters.
