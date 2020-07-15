OCONOMOWOC – Watertown came up with nine hits but Oconomowoc finished with 11 and came away with a 7-3 exhibition baseball victory on Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.
Noah Dominguez scored when Steven Gates reached on an error to give Watertown a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Oconomowoc responded with two runs in the home half of the second and third innings to go up 4-1.
Watertown cut the lead in half when Brady Martin drew a bases loaded walk in the fourth. Oconomowoc pushed the lead to 7-2 with a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Ralph Hauschild led off the seventh with a base hit and scored on John Clifford’s RBI single to center to trim the lead to four.
Taylor Walter threw all six innings for Watertown and took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Coleton Schwartz had three hits and drove in two runs for Oconomowoc. Matthew Last pitched six innings and earned the decision.
The two teams play again on Friday at Washington Park at 7 o’clock. Watertown (0-6) hosts Monona Grove tonight at 5 p.m.
OCONOMOWOC 7,
WATERTOWN 3
Watertown 010 100 1 — 3 9 2
Oconomowoc 022 102 X — 7 11 2
WP: Last
LP: T. Walter
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Haumschild 1-1-1-0, Donovan 0-0-0-0, Sellnow 4-0-1-0, Gates 3-0-1-0, Adrian 3-0-1-0, T. Walter 4-0-1-0, Schauer 4-0-1-0, Martin 3-0-0-1, Dearborn 2-0-1-0, Clifford 4-0-1-1, Dominguez 3-2-1-0 Totals 31-3-9-2
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Nelson 4-0-1-1, Sulla 3-1-2-1, Oppold 2-0-0-0, Kluz 2-1-1-0, Hunter 3-0-0-1, Gilleran 1-1-1-0, Doen 2-1-2-1, Schwartz 4-1-3-2, Last 4-2-1-1, Villegas 3-0-0-0 Totals 28-7-11-6
2B — O (Sulla, Kluz, Schwartz)
Pitching — HO: T. Walter (W) 11 in 6, Last (O) 6 in 6, Villegas (O) 3 in 1. R: T. Walter (W) 7, Last (O) 2, Villegas (O) 1. SO: T. Walter (W) 2, Last (O) 4, Villegas (O) 1. BB: T. Walter (W) 0, Last (O) 3, Villegas (O) 0
