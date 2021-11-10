'This is a Test' at Jefferson High School

JEFFERSON — Two years ago, Jefferson High School’s drama program had reached unprecedented success, achieving all-state honors for its fall competition one-act for the second year in a row.
Then came the pandemic, postponing, then canceling, the spring 2020 musical. Long-term plans for an expanded summer theater workshop ground to a halt. The fall 2020 one-act competition was canceled entirely, and while students could perform again in the spring of 2021, pandemic precautions dictated masking and distance requirements more suitable to a concert than a dramatic performance.
Finally, students are rehearsing again and are able to interact naturally on stage, with live audiences in the seats.
Given Jefferson High School’s prior success, it might be tempting to stage another grueling but riveting drama like “Dark Road,” the Holocaust play which earned JHS state acclaim in 2019.
However, drama directors Ryan Clarksen and Kim Hart decided that the pandemic had required students to walk a dark enough road. It was time to switch gears with a show both surreal and hilarious.
“No more Nazis this year,” Clarksen said.
Enter “This is a Test,” a comedy that plays on only-too-common test anxiety but gives it a number of ridiculous twists.
The main character, Alan, has pulled an all-nighter studying for a test, upon which he has been told his whole future rests.
Alan has no idea what will be on the test. He arrives at the test site exhausted, his brain apparently wiped of all but two random factoids: The Battle of Hastings took place in 1066, and Thomas Edison’s middle name was Alva.
Then the weirdness begins. The exam proctor seems to have it out for Alan. The test is full of gotcha questions that don’t seem to relate to the subject at all and which get oddly personal.
Meanwhile, the antics of the students in the classroom become quickly absurd, Clarksen said. And the relentless ticking of the clock punctuates it all.
“It’s ridiculous and it’s really fun,” the director said. “Our students love doing comedy. They’re having a great time with this, and it really shows.”
The play also has the advantage of being extremely flexible.
The directors wanted a show with a role for all who wished to participate. It had to play well both live and virtual, in case conditions change on the COVID front.
It had to have minimal technical elements and roles that lend themselves to being swapped out last-minute should a cast member find themselves ill or forced to go into quarantine.
“The kids have been such troopers through it all,” Clarksen said, stating that his student actors and crew have rolled with the punches and given it their all.
The Wisconsin state one-act play competition this year gave districts the chance to stage their plays either virtually or live.
Jefferson’s program (the only one competing in Jefferson County) was one of only two shows staged live at the district competition, which took place Oct. 23 in Middleton.
The school will host its local performances Friday and Saturday Nov. 12 and 13.
The show qualified for state and that competition will take place Nov. 19 and 20.
“The feedback we received from our first round of judges was fantastic, though the level does ramp up with each successive competition,” Clarksen said.
Whatever the outcome, the directors said that it’s great to be able to return to regular performances.
“There is just nothing like live theater,” Clarksen said. “We’ve all been missing that. Just being able to be back in front of an audience and to see students doing what they love is a reward in itself.”
