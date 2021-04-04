Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska and senior Vivian Guerrero were awarded Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honors for girls basketball recently.
Siska helped guide the L-Cats (25-2) to their first state title, defeating four state-ranked foes including No. 1 Aquinas in the WIAA Division 3 state title game, before hoisting the gold ball.
Guerrero was a first-team All-Area recipient, averaging 12.8 points per game and 9.4 rebounds en route to also being a WBCA first-team all-state honoree and first-team all-league pick from the Capitol North.
Other first-team players were Marshall's Anna Lutz, Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke and Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman.
Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen was a second-team selection while senior Julianna Wagner was named to the third team.
Honorable-mention selections include Lake Mills seniors Kayla Will and Ava Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran junior Lily Schuetz and sophomore Jenna Shadoski.
