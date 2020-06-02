Milwaukee officials are endorsing the idea of a scaled back, more virtual event when the Democratic National Convention comes to their city in August.Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden might not even attend in person.
Now, the Republican Party is reportedly talking behind the scenes about scaling back its own convention in Charlotte in August.
These steps are in response to the pandemic, but they should be happening anyway. The purpose of massive national political conventions -- to choose nominees -- has long been absent from the quadrennial events, leaving little more than extended campaign commercials. They should go the way of soap-box podiums and bunting-covered flatbeds.
National political conventions have a long, colorful history. Since the 1830s, about two-dozen cities have played host to these national gatherings of the two parties or their political forebears. Of those, St. Louis has been the fifth most popular destination, hosting five conventions total -- the last of them in (ahem) 1916.
Before the democratization of the presidential nomination process, the decisions of which candidates to put on the general-election ballots were made largely by party leaders and activists in crowded halls and back rooms that were, literally, filled with cigar smoke. Speeches by candidates' supporters weren't the empty, made-for-television rhetoric of today, but actual attempts to sway delegates on the floor. Multiple convention ballot counts -- real ones, not the for-show counts we see today -- were the norm. From the raucous party realignments before the Civil War, to Theodore Roosevelt's third-party rebellion in the early 1900s, to the violence in Chicago in 1968, conventions have been major factors in shaping American politics.
No longer. Smithsonian Magazine a few years ago listed the "Top 10 Political Conventions That Mattered the Most." The most recent cited was in 1976, when incumbent President Gerald Ford fought off a near-coup by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan. "Once the scene of bare-knuckle politicking and backroom deals," the magazine said, "the modern conventions now provide comforting tableaus -- full of sound and fury, but mostly signifying nothing."
While brokered conventions are still theoretically possible, it hasn't actually happened in almost 70 years. Today, the parties know with near certainty who their nominees are by the time they gather, leaving nothing for the country to watch but canned spectacle so devoid of actual news that the parties should be paying for air time instead of expecting free media coverage.
The pandemic has provided an immediate urgency to scaling back the size and scope of both conventions this year, and it's right that both parties appear to be responding to the situation. However, this should be viewed not as a temporary detour but the first step in a necessary evolution. Today's voters need serious policy debate from the candidates, not manufactured balloon-drops.
-- St. Louis Post-Dispatch
