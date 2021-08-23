Men’s Day results

Blind Bogey

Bill Saeger, Joel Edwards, Ron Grunewald, Cary Gillingham, Vern Lindquist

2-Man Stableford

First place: tie, 38 points, Barry Grayson-Dan Stelter and Fredric Schmidt-Roger Prickette

Third place: 36 points, Vern Lindquist-Ken Kanack

