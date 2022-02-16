agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SENIOR FUNHigh scores — Men: Chuck Saeger 640 (200, 246), Roy Zimmerman 615 (203, 210, 202), Pete Boer 613 (206, 258), Carl Schultz 603 (231, 213), Bruce Kemmerling 589 (215, 201), Erv Bankert 589 (202, 202), Ron Benninger 566 (224), Mike Grossman 557, Ron Braden 549, Ray Gresbach 539, Mike Oheim 538, Dan Douglass 531, Mike Zwieg 527, Ron Milbrath 511. Women: Deb Archambeau 561 (216), Linda Gresbach 551, Ruth Zwieg 548, Josie Kubly 505, Inez Schmidt 500, Judy Schwantes 498, Christine Peters 483, Sandy Saeger 469Standings;Pts.Has Beens;50Final Four;48Survivors;48Bowling Stones;43Krueger Builders;38Wannabees;36The Orifices;364-Pak;324-Chicks;32Gutter Dusters;26Misfits;25Different Strokes;18MOONLITERSHigh scores: Tiana Bostwick 552 (203), Brenda Scherret 539 (213), Lisa Cutsforth 514 (201), Blythe Kramer 510 (205), Terry Hilbert 498Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;31Sommers;29Kube Custom Carpentry;27Fathead’s Country Campers;26Nielsen Amusements;22Berres Brothers;19DAM Doctors;14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements 10 Questions with David Beal Dodge County finance director resigns District 10 sees three in primary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
