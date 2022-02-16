SENIOR FUN

High scores — Men: Chuck Saeger 640 (200, 246), Roy Zimmerman 615 (203, 210, 202), Pete Boer 613 (206, 258), Carl Schultz 603 (231, 213), Bruce Kemmerling 589 (215, 201), Erv Bankert 589 (202, 202), Ron Benninger 566 (224), Mike Grossman 557, Ron Braden 549, Ray Gresbach 539, Mike Oheim 538, Dan Douglass 531, Mike Zwieg 527, Ron Milbrath 511. Women: Deb Archambeau 561 (216), Linda Gresbach 551, Ruth Zwieg 548, Josie Kubly 505, Inez Schmidt 500, Judy Schwantes 498, Christine Peters 483, Sandy Saeger 469

Standings

;Pts.

Has Beens;50

Final Four;48

Survivors;48

Bowling Stones;43

Krueger Builders;38

Wannabees;36

The Orifices;36

4-Pak;32

4-Chicks;32

Gutter Dusters;26

Misfits;25

Different Strokes;18

MOONLITERS

High scores: Tiana Bostwick 552 (203), Brenda Scherret 539 (213), Lisa Cutsforth 514 (201), Blythe Kramer 510 (205), Terry Hilbert 498

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;31

Sommers;29

Kube Custom Carpentry;27

Fathead’s Country Campers;26

Nielsen Amusements;22

Berres Brothers;19

DAM Doctors;14

