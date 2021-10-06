Local districts are joining the Wisconsin Association of School Boards in setting Oct. 3-9 as Wisconsin School Board Appreciation Week.
The observance is aimed at building awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in local communities.
The event was announced jointly on Friday by area school superintendents Rob Abbott of Fort Atkinson, Charles Urness of Jefferson, Michael Garvey of Johnson Creek, Tonya Olson of Lake Mills, Brian Henning of Waterloo, Cassandra Schug of Watertown and Caroline Pate-Hefty of Whitewater.
The superintendents said that they wanted to honor local board members for their commitment to the area school districts and the children and families they serve.
“The seven area superintendents share the sentiment that it takes strong schools to build strong communities,” said Marissa Weidenfeller of the Fort Atkinson school district, spokesperson for the superintendents on the county level.
“The men and women of our school boards devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Wiedenfeller said.
“Our school boards make tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our communities expect,” Weidenfeller said.
The superintendents stressed the overarching goal of school boards as raising student achievement by:
• Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and making student achievement the top priority;
• Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and what they should be able to do;
• Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
• Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;
• Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;
• Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and:
• Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining, and revising issues related to student achievement.
The seven area superintendents went on to emphasize that school board members give the Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo, Watertown, and Whitewater community members a voice in education decisionmaking.
“Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in October, their contribution is a year-round commitment,” Weidenfeller said, representing the joint view of the superintendents.
The members serving area districts, plus local Dodge County districts, and their years of service are listed below:
School District of Dodgeland
David Beal, president (14 years)
Neil Whiting, vice president, (21 years)
Stacy Schmitt, clerk, (7 years)
Carla Nico, treasurer, (1 year)
Jeff Caine, member, (24 years)
Kay Kromm, member, (newly elected)
Andy Oemig, member, (14 years)
Nick Rennhack, member, (1 year)
Serene Seufzer, member, (14 years)
School District of Hustisford
John Bohonek, president (15 years)
David Strysick, vice president (30 years)
Tracy Malterer, clerk (7 years)
Lisa Bosse, treasurer (10 years)
Barbara May, member (15 years)
Kevin Muche, member (1 year)
Steven Weinheimer, member (4 years)
School District of Jefferson
Terri Wenkman, president (7 years)
Matthew Peltier, vice president (1 year)
Richard Lovett, clerk (7 years)
Tanya Ball, treasurer (5 years)
Seth Ebel (1st year)
Thomas Condon Jr. (1st year)
Glenn Fleming (2 years)
Johnson Creek School District
Richard Wrensch, president (11 years)
Mark Siewert, vice president (6 years)
Janelle Kwarciany, clerk ( 2 years)
Duane Draeger, treasurer (13 years)
June Kolaske, (18 years)
Ken Johnson ( 3 years)
Wesley Trapp (1 year)
School District of Watertown
Tony Arnett, president (7 years)
Doug Will, vice president (2 years)
David Smith, treasurer (1 year)
Paul Van Den Langenberg clerk (5 years)
Steve Kauffeld, member (8 years)
Jennifer Bakke, member (7 years)
Tina Johnson, member (newly elected)
David Schroeder, member (newly elected)
Katie Najarian, member (newly elected)
