MILWAUKEE — As part of the Milwaukee County Zoo’s new Wild Lights, powered by We Energies, a special night will be offered Thursday, Dec. 9, for adults 21 and over.
Cheers! Wild Lights will be an evening to experience a night out just for adults as the zoo is illuminated with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways.
It will be an evening under the stars as the festive and frosty experience features entertainment, specialty food and adult beverages at an additional cost.
There will be bright colors and shining lights as one walks along a 1-mile path filled with animal-themed light displays and holiday decorations.
The zoo will be transformed into a life-size snow globe complete with glowing displays, and on this special night, each of the “decked-out” areas through the zoo will be enhanced with hundreds of luminarias. Local bands will add to the flavor as they perform near some of the warming firepits, along with ice-carving demonstrations and Wild Lights trivia, in addition to other festive fun to celebrate the season.
Libations and unique treats will be available for purchase and include: Poutine, walking tacos, chili, large pretzels, spicy nut mix, churros, and caramel corn crunch. The night’s signature cocktail, the Wild Wild West (a mix of liquor and cranberry juice served over ice), red and white wine, domestic and winter craft beers will be available along with spiked hot chocolate to warm guests from the inside out.
Added attractions include a winter woodland ride on the North Shore Bank Safari Train, weather permitting; and Wild Lights for Wildlife, a drop off for working and non-working lights for recycling to help wildlife. Proceeds support Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund.
The Cheers! Wild Lights admission is $20 and available online or at the admission gates Dec. 9. Parking is included and zoo membership is not valid for this special evening.
To purchase tickets, visit milwaukeezoo.org.
Some of the illuminated displays shining bright throughout the park include Polar Point, Flamingle all the Way, Jungle Bells, FantaSEA and aROARa.
Cheers! Wild Lights is an outdoor experience that will be held rain, snow, or shine. For their health and safety, animals are not viewable during Wild Lights.
For visitors’ continued safety, masking and physical distancing is required inside all zoo buildings. Masks are not required outside. The event supports the Milwaukee County Zoo – its animals, special exhibits, and conservation programs, as well as its respected place in the community.
For questions about Cheers! Wild Lights, powered by We Energies, call the zoo’s marketing and communications department at 414-256-5466.
