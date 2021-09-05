Tuesday highlights

Blind Bogey (0, 4, 2)

John Bauman, Richard Schumann, Bill Terrill, Dale Ninmann, Roger Prickette, Mike Ladish, Bryant Ebert

Blind Partner Best Ball with handicap — First place: Ken Knack-Dave Timmerman. Second place: tie, Bryant Ebert-Richard Schumann, Mike Ladish-Cary Gillingham

