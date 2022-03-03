Kaitlyn M. Gehler

The University of Wyoming lists Kaitlyn M. Gehler, of Waterloo,  on the 2021 fall semester provost’s honor roll.

The provost’s honor roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

The University of Wyoming, established in 1886, provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. 

Recommended for you

Load comments